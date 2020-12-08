LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQE opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

