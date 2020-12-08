LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Relx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Relx by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

