LPL Financial LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Sandstorm Gold worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

