LPL Financial LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 5,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Waters by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

