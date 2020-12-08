LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $258.88 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $259.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,310,861 shares of company stock worth $547,672,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

