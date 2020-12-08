LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

