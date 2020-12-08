LPL Financial LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $307.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,723,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

