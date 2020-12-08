LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,907 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000.

SMMD stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

