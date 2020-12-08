LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.58.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.