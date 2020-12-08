LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

