LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Lazydays worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZY. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $215.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,486.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,678 shares of company stock worth $344,526. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

