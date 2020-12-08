MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $49.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,950 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $140,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,637 shares of company stock worth $9,277,779. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

