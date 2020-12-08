MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 584,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,410,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 619.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

