Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 18.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of MBIN opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

