NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.37% of NBT Bancorp worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.