Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight Sells 2,000 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.