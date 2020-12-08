NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Purchases 200 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $544.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 75.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $3,984,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $6,372,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.