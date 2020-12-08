OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in OSI Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,252. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

