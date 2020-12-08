Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 421,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 339,746 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

