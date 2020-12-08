Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

RRC opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

