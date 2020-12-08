Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

