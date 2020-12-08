Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.90% of Redwood Trust worth $42,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 329.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.