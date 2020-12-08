Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,784 shares of company stock worth $10,119,154. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

