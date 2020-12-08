Reviewing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $39.66 billion 0.63 $2.11 billion $0.94 12.03 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.99% 6.79% 2.67% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 1 1 6 0 2.63 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products that are used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine and cell therapy. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 86 hospitals, approximately 125 outpatient clinics, and 8 prevention centers. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a strategic partnership with Humacyte Inc. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der HÃ¶he, Germany.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.