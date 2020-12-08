Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Rite Aid worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 23,943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

RAD opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

