Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director John A. Karas Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.