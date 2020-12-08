Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

SWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

