Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) vs. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Head to Head Contrast

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NatWest Group alerts:

This table compares NatWest Group and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion 1.19 $4.52 billion $0.66 6.68 Scully Royalty $85.36 million 0.73 -$13.98 million N/A N/A

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 5.25% 6.48% 0.36% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NatWest Group and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

NatWest Group beats Scully Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides personal banking services, including loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers comprehensive banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It includes financing business assets and invoices, as well as providing specialist finance and transaction services. Its Private Banking segment provides banking, lending, and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment provides global market access, financing, risk management, and trading solutions for financial institutions and corporates to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Merkanti Holding segment regulates trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The company engages in manufacturing, natural resources and medical supplies and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.