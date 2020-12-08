Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,352 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

ADNT stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

