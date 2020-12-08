Sei Investments Co. Acquires 885 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,469,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.