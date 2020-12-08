Sei Investments Co. Acquires 970 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $982,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,921 shares of company stock worth $16,864,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

