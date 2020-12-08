Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 159.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

