Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,800 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of AAR worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 41.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 53.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AIR shares. Truist upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE AIR opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.