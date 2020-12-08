Sei Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

