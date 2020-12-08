Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

