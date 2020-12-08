Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,231 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.