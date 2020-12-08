Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ePlus by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

