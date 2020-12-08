Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 2.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,906,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,162,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 755,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 624,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SATS opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.