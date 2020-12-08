Sei Investments Co. Has $437,000 Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Bank of America cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

RTLR stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

