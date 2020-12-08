Sei Investments Co. Has $447,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 342,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,704.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

