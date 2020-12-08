Sei Investments Co. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arlo Technologies worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,093,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $570.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

