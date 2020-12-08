Sei Investments Co. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sapiens International by 557.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

