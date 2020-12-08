Sei Investments Co. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 71,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,515 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 27,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,970.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 65,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $2,581,467.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,089,598 shares of company stock worth $46,332,295. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

