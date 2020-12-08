Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Covanta worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Covanta’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

