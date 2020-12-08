Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Flushing Financial worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

