Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 158.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.