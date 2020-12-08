Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.