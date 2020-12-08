Sei Investments Co. Invests $459,000 in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSF. Roth Capital began coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

