Sei Investments Co. Invests $559,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

