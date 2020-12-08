Sei Investments Co. Makes New $436,000 Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $973,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,031.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

